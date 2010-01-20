Final Weekend: Bauhaus at MoMA
View Photos

Final Weekend: Bauhaus at MoMA

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
This weekend marks the final days of the Museum of Modern Art's homage to the Bauhaus, the early-20th-century German school and movement that fostered and supported early modernism leaders like Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius. The MoMA's exhibition Bauhaus 1919-1933: Workshops for Modernity opened on November 8, 2009, and is the museum's first major show featuring the Bauhaus in over 70 years.

The show features over 400 works in mediums that span the broad reach of the school, from paintings and building designs to products and textitles and more. Since the exhibition opened, artists and educators have led workshops to recreate the setting of the influential school in the MoMA's Bauhaus Lab. Catch the last class, Paul Klee and Johannes Itten: Bauhaus Curricula, this Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Also be sure to drop by the Bauhaus Lounge, where you can rest your feet by taking a seat in a Bauhaus chair or couch and taking in a screening of one of several films about the school and movement being shown in the space.

Torten housing estate isometric drawing by Walter Gropius. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Torten housing estate isometric drawing by Walter Gropius. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

If you can't make it to the MoMA before the show closes, view our slideshow of selected images from the exhibition.

Torten housing estate elevation drawing by Walter Gropius. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Torten housing estate elevation drawing by Walter Gropius. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Maibild by Paul Klee. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Maibild by Paul Klee. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Wall-painting design for the stairwell of the Weimar Bauhaus building by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy of Museum of Modern Art.

Wall-painting design for the stairwell of the Weimar Bauhaus building by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy of Museum of Modern Art.

Armchair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Armchair by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

A 18 by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

A 18 by Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a poster for Internationale Hygiene by Erich Mrozek. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a poster for Internationale Hygiene by Erich Mrozek. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Untitled drawing by Kurt Kranz. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Untitled drawing by Kurt Kranz. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Coffee and tea set by Marianne Brandt. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Coffee and tea set by Marianne Brandt. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a cinema by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a cinema by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a kiosk and display boards by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Design for a kiosk and display boards by Herbert Bayer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Wall hanging by Anni Albers. Image courtesy of the Museum of Modern Art.

Wall hanging by Anni Albers. Image courtesy of the Museum of Modern Art.

Skyscrapers on Transparent Yellow by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Skyscrapers on Transparent Yellow by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Set of stacking tables by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Set of stacking tables by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Gitterbild by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Gitterbild by Josef Albers. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Wassily Chair by Marcel Breuer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.

Wassily Chair by Marcel Breuer. Image courtesy the Museum of Modern Art.