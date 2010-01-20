Final Weekend: Bauhaus at MoMA

The show features over 400 works in mediums that span the broad reach of the school, from paintings and building designs to products and textitles and more. Since the exhibition opened, artists and educators have led workshops to recreate the setting of the influential school in the MoMA's Bauhaus Lab. Catch the last class, Paul Klee and Johannes Itten: Bauhaus Curricula, this Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Also be sure to drop by the Bauhaus Lounge, where you can rest your feet by taking a seat in a Bauhaus chair or couch and taking in a screening of one of several films about the school and movement being shown in the space.