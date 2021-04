"The planter box was an excuse and a solution to integrate the electric plugs on the counter," shared Otten. The stunning slab of pink marble which serves as the island's countertop is the result of a trade between the client, an artist, who traded a work of art for it with the art-collecting owner of Vandeweghe, the marble company, where the beautiful slab of pink marble is from. Brass cabinet doors reflect the terrazzo flooring from Bomarbre.