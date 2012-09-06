Fashion's Night Out: Dinosaur Designs
Boasting striking colors and softly familiar shapes, the handmade Dinosaur objects not only invite you to hold them but also seem to contain the idiosyncratic way of looking at the world that the designers share (Ormandy is an abstract painter, Olsen is the daughter of two of Australia’s most celebrated artists; they met at art school) giving them the quality of functional art pieces, as well as a talismanic emotional octave that borders on the magical. Motifs like playfulness, delight, and surprise underline the pop-art aesthetic, while inspirations such as mushrooms, exotic birds, and imponderable natural forces like the sun and moon, make each collection a journey of discovery not unlike that of uncovering a sculpture or a canvas—or a children’s book adventure. You could say that decorating your body and your home in Dinosaur Designs gives you a kinship with Alice in Wonderland, which is why these pieces are so adored by their owners.
