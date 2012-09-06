Fashion's Night Out: Dinosaur Designs

"Nature has all the answers and has endless possibilities," reflects Olsen. "In Australia we have big horizons and nature is ever-present. The light is so sharp and illuminating that you see everything in Technicolor. It's so easy to get lost in nature—figuratively and literally. I'm constantly drawn to and inspired by nature."



"In the studio, we are experimenting with new forms of resin and testing what is possible to make them more biodegradable. The resin we use is by-product and, if not used, solidifies and often ends up in landfill. We're giving it longevity and a purpose. We've been experimenting with soy-based resins though we haven't been able to get the results we need yet—but we will keep on trying."



Dinosaur Designs is supporting WWF Australia and their Southern Eco Region campaign to save one of the most species diverse areas on the planet with a donation from the sales of their Earth collection." /dwell-photo photoId="6133529550945869824" caption=""I went to university [University of New South Wales: College of Fine Arts] to study art and art history, and spent years in life drawing classes. To me the body itself is like a piece of jewelry ornamenting the earth—its intricate forms and movements have a beauty of their own. There are many crossovers between art, design and jewelry making. Adorning the body is a very primal thing to us, very fundamentally human."



"I am a bit of a people watcher. I love it! I've always been fascinated by the personal style of individuals and the way people choose to present and adorn themselves. What I love about jewelry is the way that people can take something I've created and interpret it in their own way, to fit their own style. It's great when a piece becomes a part of their own personal collage."