It’s Always Summer in This Tropical Apartment With a Pool Tile Bedroom

In the Ipanema neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, this 1,722-square-foot apartment overlooking the water was remodeled with maximum vacation vibes for a European fashion designer. The process started when the designer brought inspiration sketches to Hugo Schwartz and Alexandre Gedeon, owners of local firm InTown Arquitetura. "He had an initial sketch showing his ideas," says the firm. "What we did was to help him to adapt all the measurements and choose the finishes."



After sitting vacant for a few years, the apartment was gutted and outfitted anew for a European fashion designer who lives abroad but likes to visit Rio de Janeiro to spend time with friends and listen to classical music.

The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.

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The designer wanted the apartment to easily accommodate social gatherings and solo relaxation. To that end, the materials, such as tile and epoxy, were picked with an eye towards easy maintenance and clean-up. "All of the materials were chosen for easy cleaning and ease of finding on the local market if it needed to be replaced," says the firm.

A black-and-white-striped epoxy "rug" defines the dining area. "The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’" says the firm.

The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy "rug" and tables fashioned from logs.

The firm suggested wood to cover most of the walls, integrated storage elements, and support pillars in order to warm up the shiny epoxy floors, which are painted with contrasting "rugs." To encourage serious relaxing, InTown designed an expansive custom sofa for the living room, composed of masonry and poured-in-place concrete.



The stretch of windows on this wall is over 42 feet long. An Atollo table lamp sits on the counter.

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Openings in the slats connect to the apartment’s HVAC system. "The wooden panels between the living room and the primary suite hides all the air conditioning equipment and can be opened anytime," says the firm.

Two Voltaire lounge armchairs—a midcentury Brazilian design by Sergio Rodrigues in 1965— round out the living room grouping.

A 14-foot-long island topped with stainless steel separates the kitchen from the rest of the living area. The hallway with the surf boards leads to a second bedroom suite.

The primary suite connects to the rest of the apartment via an open walkway. "The suite stays permanently integrated with the living room, increasing window openings and, consequently, the natural lighting and ventilation," says the firm. Bright blue Colortil tile covers the room—including the mattress platform—and sets it apart from the rest of the home.

The glossy tile extends into the en suite bathroom.

A powder room with whimsical flower garlands.

The other bedroom suite features wood walls and a closet wrapped in porcelain tile that looks like marble.

Structural Engineer: Hesser Consultoria Lighting Design: InTown Arquitetura Interior Design: InTown Arquitetura