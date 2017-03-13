Taking Flight: A Dose of Brazilian Design Lifts the Ceiling Fan to New Heights

Designer Ron Rezek forged a path as an entrepreneur early on in his career. After earning his MFA in industrial design at UCLA—where he studied under the likes of Henry Dreyfuss, Charles Eames, and Neils Diffrient and worked in Frank Gehry’s office—Rezek segued from presenting his thesis project on rotational molding to redesigning the rescue buoy used by lifeguards. That’s right—the iconic devices carried by the heroes of Baywatch were a Rezek innovation, and are still standard issue for lifeguards today. Next, inspired by his time teaching and learning as an instructor at UCLA and ArtCenter College of Design, Rezek pursued lighting design. In the mid-’80s his minimalist products caught the attention of Italian lighting firm Artemide, which continues to produce Rezek’s creations.



Some of the Modern Fan Company's most popular and iconic designs include (from left to right, top to bottom) the Gusto, Altus, Lapa, Velo, Ball, and Cirrus fans. The collection demonstrates minimalist design principles that marry geometric forms with contemporary finishes.

Get the Renovations Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

In 1986, a client requested a modern ceiling fan from Rezek, pointing him toward his next endeavor. "I had never owned a fan, used a fan, or lived in a room with a fan," recalls Rezek. "It was really a clean sheet of paper." At the time, designs still borrowed flourishes from the Victorian era. Says Rezek, "There were things in the product that were awkward and contrary to balance and smooth operation, so I made those changes, going for a modern look." The result was the Stratos fan, which features a sphere on a structural rod and slim, plywood blades that attach to a single-piece rotor crafted from die-cast aluminum. It was a revolutionary moment in ceiling fan design, and one that led to the founding of The Modern Fan Company in 1997.

The new IC/Air fans, shown here in a dark bronze finish, feature a 56-inch span with curved blades that recall the shape of a soaring bird. Customers can opt for a dimmable LED light kit with their customized fans. Controlled from a hard-wired wall switch, a handheld remote, or both, the fan boasts a six-speed, reversible, high-efficiency DC motor that runs smoothly and silently.

Headquartered in Ashland, Oregon, The Modern Fan Company has continued to develop a product line that emphasizes simple mechanics, geometric forms, and contemporary finishes. This year, the pioneering brand is releasing the IC/Air series, a collaboration with Brazilian designer Guto Indio da Costa. Boasting a six-speed DC motor and a die-cast aluminum construction, the new fan signals a shift towards LED solutions as well. "It’s an evolution," says Rezek. "It’s a building block of our collection and an advancement of our look and technology."

Guto Indio da Costa directs Indio da Costa Design A.U.D.T. (Architecture, Urbanism, Design, and Transportation), based in Rio de Janeiro. He broke into the world of ceiling fan design with the award-winning Spirit fan in 2001, bringing well over a decade of expertise to the IC/Air series, his North American debut.

Several years of research and refinement went into perfecting the IC/Air series. "I have always been in search of lightness, fluidity, and compactness," says Indio da Costa. "Two-blade propellers have always attracted my attention for being sleeker, and after a series of tests we realized it provided very good airflow performance and excellent efficiency."

"I was in search of a design that could convey the idea of high performance and precision," says Indio da Costa. Taking into consideration the proportion of the blades and how they were integrated, he took inspiration from the wings of an eagle: seen from the side, the IC/Air series mimics a bird in flight. "That w-shaped profile was a perfect solution to structure the blades and make them look long, elegant, and slender," he says. The fan was originally designed for the Brazilian market, but the partnership between Indio da Costa and The Modern Fan Company has produced a larger version built out of the highest-quality material and integrating the latest DC motor and LED technology.

The Modern Fan Company provides an array of finishes that help the fan complement its setting.

Here, the fan is shown in a three-blade configuration with a dark wood finish. Says Indio da Costa, "Every aspect of your home reflects your personality and taste. A ceiling fan should be more carefully chosen than any other furniture or piece, for once it's installed it becomes the central focus point of a room."

Indio da Costa describes the fan as "the sum of a certain Brazilian sensuality and a Swiss precision." Indeed, the combination of a slender, fluid profile and perfectly-fitted craftsmanship in the new IC/Air series adds even more momentum to the company that led the charge in modern ceiling fan design.