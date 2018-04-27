A London Home With a Nightclub–Inspired Kitchen Is Listed For $2M
A 1940s terraced home on a leafy London street was recently renovated by architecture and interior design firm Hamilton King into a vibrant and contemporary space for a growing family. Featuring a beautiful bespoke kitchen that found unlikely muse from a famous Manchester nightclub, the four-bedroom dwelling has just hit the market at $2,000,000.
Through the renovation, the team conducted a ground-floor overhaul and expansion, which incorporated another bedroom into the original three-bedroom layout. They also extended the second floor.
Spread out across three floors, the nearly 1,500-square-foot abode was once much darker than its current light-filled appearance. The kitchen area—originally a third of its size—was expanded in the side and back, creating more room for storage and dining.
A seamless connection to the back garden has been achieved through a glass-paned pivot door. The home's Maximo floor tiles with underfloor heating also continue from the kitchen to the outdoor patio.
In a bid to turn a structural pillar in the kitchen into a visual feature, the architect and clients drew inspiration from The Hacienda, a legendary 1980s nightclub in Manchester with striking yellow-and-black pillars.
While the pillar was painted a vibrant yellow, the metalwork and the walls of the glass-roofed side return were painted a matte black to carry over the yellow-and-black color scheme.
Bespoke oak and ply cabinetry, designed and supplied by the architects, provide plenty of storage from the tall oak cupboard that hides the fridge to the pop-open square cupboards above the sink.
The first floor comprises of two bedrooms as well as a family bathroom on the split-level below, while two more bedrooms—one of which is currently converted into a study—are set on the second floor above.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Hamilton King
Structural Engineer: Orange Key Ltd
Landscape Design: Hamilton King
Lighting Design: Hamilton King
Interior Design: Hamilton King
Cabinetry Design: Hamilton King
This home is currently on the market for $2,000,000. See the full listing on The Modern House here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Just Visiting London? Stay Here
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.