A London Home With a Nightclub–Inspired Kitchen Is Listed For $2M

A 1940s terraced home on a leafy London street was recently renovated by architecture and interior design firm Hamilton King into a vibrant and contemporary space for a growing family. Featuring a beautiful bespoke kitchen that found unlikely muse from a famous Manchester nightclub, the four-bedroom dwelling has just hit the market at $2,000,000.

The new additions of the home are clad in bespoke cedar profiles that inject a modern flair to the 20th-century brick building.

Through the renovation, the team conducted a ground-floor overhaul and expansion, which incorporated another bedroom into the original three-bedroom layout. They also extended the second floor.

The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.

Spread out across three floors, the nearly 1,500-square-foot abode was once much darker than its current light-filled appearance. The kitchen area—originally a third of its size—was expanded in the side and back, creating more room for storage and dining.

A large pivot door helps create a smooth indoor/outdoor connection.

A seamless connection to the back garden has been achieved through a glass-paned pivot door. The home's Maximo floor tiles with underfloor heating also continue from the kitchen to the outdoor patio.

The oak dining table and Eames DSR side chairs are placed in the glass-enclosed side return.

In a bid to turn a structural pillar in the kitchen into a visual feature, the architect and clients drew inspiration from The Hacienda, a legendary 1980s nightclub in Manchester with striking yellow-and-black pillars.



The bright Torch S3 cone pendant lights and Seleri bar stools reinforce the black-and-yellow color palette, inspired by a legendary nightclub in Manchester.

While the pillar was painted a vibrant yellow, the metalwork and the walls of the glass-roofed side return were painted a matte black to carry over the yellow-and-black color scheme.

A long bookshelf lines the space above the Caesarstone Bondi countertops.

Bespoke oak and ply cabinetry, designed and supplied by the architects, provide plenty of storage from the tall oak cupboard that hides the fridge to the pop-open square cupboards above the sink.

Whitewashed surfaces create a bright and airy interior.

The first floor comprises of two bedrooms as well as a family bathroom on the split-level below, while two more bedrooms—one of which is currently converted into a study—are set on the second floor above.

Set beneath a skylight, the fourth bedroom has currently been transformed into a study.

Maximo tiles with underfloor heating are used throughout both the interiors and exteriors.