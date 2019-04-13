A Family’s Cramped Bungalow Is Replaced With an Accessible and Affordable Prefab
A Family’s Cramped Bungalow Is Replaced With an Accessible and Affordable Prefab

By Kelly Vencill Sanchez / Photos by Matthew Williams
In Santa Monica, a couple go all in on a prefab home that’s flexible and accessible and unabashedly part of their neighborhood.

Since launching their Los Angeles-based prefab company Connect Homes, Jared Levy and Gordon Stott have worked with scores of modern-design lovers to build their dream homes. But when they received a query from prospective clients complete with concept drawings rendered to look as though they’d been plucked from the architects’ own canon, an incredulous Stott emailed back asking, "Who are you?"

