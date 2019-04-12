At This High-Desert Home, a Whole Wall Opens Up When You Crank a Giant Wheel
By Kelly Vencill Sanchez / Photos by Gentl and Hyers
In California, architect Tom Kundig delivers an off-the-grid retreat designed for both connection and solitude.

It’s a familiar story. After the kids move out and on to college and careers, their parents decide to pull up stakes. But a question lingers: Where will the family gather for holidays and other events once their longtime residence is sold?

