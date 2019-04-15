Jens Risom’s Family Reflects on the Danish Modern Giant at 100

Jens’s furniture is the bond that ties my family together. We hold my grandfather’s pieces dear to our hearts. Most of the family heirlooms are located in Connecticut and on Block Island, where parts of our family have lived since Jens built his famous prefab there in 1967, which was featured on the cover of Life at the time. Another batch is scattered around San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Denver, Portland, and other places where his 11 grandchildren reside. The furniture unites us.