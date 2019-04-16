A Renovation Makes a Brick Warehouse Family-Friendly in Alabama
A Renovation Makes a Brick Warehouse Family-Friendly in Alabama

By Olivia Martin / Photos by Jean Allsopp
In Alabama, a commercial building with a multifarious past begins a fresh chapter for a young family after a modern renovation.

"I wish people would not stick their heads into my living room and ask, ‘What kind of business is this?’" architect and landscape designer David Hill says with a laugh. This happens often, which is understandable given that his home, an industrial red-brick building, contrasts sharply with the student apartments surrounding Auburn University, where David is an assistant professor, and the typical cozy houses that populate Auburn, Alabama.

