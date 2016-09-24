FAHOUSE by Jean Verville

The clients are a husband and wife with their two children, who were as much a part of the planning process as the architects were. The close complicity with the clients during the design process, and the playfulness distinguishing their parent-children relationship, empowered the architect to design a new way of living their reality. The architect emphasizes the elongated shape of the land by a promenade along the blind wall of the first volume. A wide exterior staircase revealing the natural slope leads to the ground floor and welcomes newcomers under an imposing cantilever defining the covered terrace.



