F Residence by Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

F Residence is a minimal home located in Gifu, Japan, designed by Shinichi Ogawa & Associates.
The one-story steel structure is situated along an open grass expanse with a rectangular pond reflecting the streamlined architecture of the building. The building is surrounded mostly in glass with vertical blinds to provide privacy. The kitchen, dining area, and living area are consolidated into one open space. Glass sliding doors provide access to the platform surrounding the building, and allow airflow to circulate the building.
