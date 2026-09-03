Bare Bulb Lighting—Love It or Hate It?

Lights can act like the jewelry of a home. @dianeloring via Instagram

Sure makes them easier to replace. Elaine Greg via Facebook

I like a quiet ceiling and nothing quieter than a simple, straightforward light fixture. @njpounds via Instagram

Looks unfinished and tacky. @steph7811 via Instagram

Ornate Edison bulbs at sub 2800K, yes. Anything else? Never.

@j.benz via Instagram

A nice half-mirrored bulb is way cheaper than a gilded light fixture and often looks just as good.

Jack Balderrama Morley, managing editor

Pure.

@jinumathew via Instagram