Bare Bulb Lighting—Love It or Hate It?
I like a quiet ceiling and nothing quieter than a simple, straightforward light fixture.
@njpounds via Instagram
Sure makes them easier to replace.
Elaine Greg via Facebook
Lights can act like the jewelry of a home.
@dianeloring via Instagram
Looks unfinished and tacky.
@steph7811 via Instagram
Hurts my eyes.
@guthriemt13 via Instagram
Ornate Edison bulbs at sub 2800K, yes. Anything else? Never.
@j.benz via Instagram
A nice half-mirrored bulb is way cheaper than a gilded light fixture and often looks just as good.
Jack Balderrama Morley, managing editor
Pure.
@jinumathew via Instagram
They’re so harsh.
@__haileyhope via Instagram
It gets me overwhelmed.
@carlcarreto via Instagram
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Published
TopicsInterior Design
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