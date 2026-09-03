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Bare Bulb Lighting—Love It or Hate It?View 2 Photos

Bare Bulb Lighting—Love It or Hate It?

Is this illumination in its purest form or are these lamps glaringly underdressed? Exposed bulbs have our readers divided.
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I like a quiet ceiling and nothing quieter than a simple, straightforward light fixture.
@njpounds via Instagram

Sure makes them easier to replace.
Elaine Greg via Facebook

Lights can act like the jewelry of a home.
@dianeloring via Instagram

Looks unfinished and tacky.
@steph7811 via Instagram

Hurts my eyes.
@guthriemt13 via Instagram

Bare Bulb Lighting—Love It or Hate It? - Photo 1 of 1 -

Ornate Edison bulbs at sub 2800K, yes. Anything else? Never.
@j.benz via Instagram

A nice half-mirrored bulb is way cheaper than a gilded light fixture and often looks just as good.
Jack Balderrama Morley, managing editor

Pure.
@jinumathew via Instagram

They’re so harsh.
@__haileyhope via Instagram

It gets me overwhelmed.
@carlcarreto via Instagram

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Interior Design

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