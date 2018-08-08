Explore Namibia’s Haunting Coast With These Luxe Prefab Cabins

Set amidst the windswept sand dunes of Namibia’s coastline, Shipwreck Lodge is a low-impact boutique hotel that pays homage to the landscape in more ways than one.



Designed by Windhoek–based Nina Maritz Architects, the 20-bed property was constructed on a $2,000,000 (USD) budget that relied heavily on prefabrication to minimize environmental impact, and to ensure comfort for guests in the remote and extremely harsh desert.