Get in Touch With Iceland's Rugged Landscape While Staying at This Modern Coastal Barn

Located 45 minutes by car from Reykjavik in the small town of Stokkseyri on Iceland’s southern coast, this vacation rental property gives guests easy access to the region's dramatic volcanic formations, wildlife, and tranquil sea shores.

Built with weathered timber, it's equipped with hydro-electric and geothermal power.



A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.



Available for rental through Boutique Homes, the house can comfortably accommodate up to five guests.

The ground floor holds two bedrooms, while the upper floor contains a master bedroom and a bright and lofty living, dining, and kitchen area. The bedroom looks out to spectacular views of the lava coast.