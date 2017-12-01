Rent Out One of These Cool Houseboats or Floating Homes

Close to 90 percent of the world’s largest cities are located along the sea, rivers, lakes, or canals. With shrinking real estate in urban centers, more homeowners are making the decision to live on houseboats or modular floating homes. If you're toying with the idea of moving from land to water or just want to get away for the weekend, one of these floating home rentals could offer a great way to experience what it feels like to live on water.



1) Float Carefree on Seattle's Lake Union Average price: $571 per night This brand-new houseboat named "Fuhgetaboutit" will certainly help you forget about your worries once you’re onboard. The 750-square-foot vessel has a large living and kitchen area, a master bedroom, a bunk room with two single beds, and a huge rooftop deck that runs the entire length of the boat and is perfect for barbecues and sunbathing. Book Now

2) Centrally Located Canal Boat in Amsterdam Average price: $266 per night This 559-square-foot houseboat is ideal for two, but can fit up to four guests with a sofa bed in the living room. It gives travelers the chance to experience life on a charming canal boat in a convenient neighborhood that's close to all of Amsterdam's downtown attractions. Book Now





3) At the Dock in Boston Bay Average price: $175 per night

Docked in Boston Bay Marina in East Boston, this fully air-conditioned houseboat named "The Blue Pearl" is equipped with a kitchen, a master bedroom with a queen-sized bed, a lofted sleeping area, two twin beds, a bathroom, and a sundeck that's complete with a gas grill. Book Now

4) A Waterfront Abode in Fort Lauderdale Average price: $795 per night At approximately 1,650 square feet, the "Luxuria," which is parked at the Bahia Mar Resort and Yacht Center in Fort Lauderdale, has two commodious bedrooms and bathrooms, luxurious amenities, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Book Now







5) Historic Ferryboat in Sausalito Average price: $378 per night Launched in 1888, the "SS City of Seattle" (also known as "Yellow Ferry") is the oldest surviving ferryboat on the West Coast of the United States. Its owner Chris Trellis has renovated the interiors, and guests can now spend the night on the vessel, which is docked in the San Francisco Bay. More than 2,500 square feet, the ferry retains its original Douglas fir elements and its teak-inlay deck. It features a large solarium that's surrounded by glass doors in the living area, as well as a float that's attached to the back deck where guests can access three kayaks and three stand-up paddle boards. Book Now

6) Two-Bedroom Lake Union Houseboat Average price: $427 per night Built by two brothers in 2007, "SeaZen" is a 46-foot-long houseboat with an aluminum barge-style hull that's been upgraded with a spiral staircase, chef’s kitchen, wet bar, roof deck, a bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a rain shower and bathtub. Book Now











7) Barrel Ceilings in Vancouver Average price: $401 per night This houseboat in Vancouver has a living room with a 16-foot barrel ceiling that boasts exposed-wood beams, full-height windows, a snug fireplace, and shelves filled with books and boardgames. The stylish kitchen features a 36-inch stainless-steel gas range by Viking, a dishwasher, and temperature-controlled wine chiller. Book Now