8 Midcentury-Modern Vacation Homes You Can Rent in Palm Springs

Surrounded by desert, mountains, and numerous golf resorts and spas, Palm Springs is a city that has leisure rooted in its DNA. It's also known for its many bright and airy midcentury-modern abodes.



Most of these homes come with large outdoor patios and generous-sized pools, which allow guests to cool down in the extreme heat of the summer while connecting with its scenic, natural landscape.



From the mid-1950s through the early-1960s, the George Alexander Construction Company thrived in the postwar housing boom in Southern California, and did particularly well in Palms Springs. Led by father-son duo George and Robert Alexander, the team built more than 2,500 homes there during this decade (according to the Eichler network).



Most of the homes they built were designed by architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel of Palmer & Krisel. These Palmer & Krisel-designed, Alexander houses often featured slanted, flat, or butterfly roofs, exposed-wood beam ceilings, expansive glass windows, and rectangular or free-form pools—all of which led to an architectural movement known as Palm Springs modernism. Other architects, such as Stan Sackley, Albert Frey, and Robson Chambers, were also associated with this movement.

Now, you can rent one of these these types of houses, whether they were designed by one of these icons or are inspired by their influential work.



Average Price: $648/night