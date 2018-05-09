8 Midcentury-Modern Vacation Homes You Can Rent in Palm Springs
Midcentury Homes + Desert Homes

8 Midcentury-Modern Vacation Homes You Can Rent in Palm Springs

By Michele Koh Morollo
Escaping to Palm Springs can feel like taking a trip back in time to the 1960s—and these vacation rentals will complete that experience.

Surrounded by desert, mountains, and numerous golf resorts and spas, Palm Springs is a city that has leisure rooted in its DNA. It's also known for its many bright and airy midcentury-modern abodes.

Most of these homes come with large outdoor patios and generous-sized pools, which allow guests to cool down in the extreme heat of the summer while connecting with its scenic, natural landscape.

From the mid-1950s through the early-1960s, the George Alexander Construction Company thrived in the postwar housing boom in Southern California, and did particularly well in Palms Springs. Led by father-son duo George and Robert Alexander, the team built more than 2,500 homes there during this decade (according to the Eichler network). 

Most of the homes they built were designed by architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel of Palmer & Krisel. These Palmer & Krisel-designed, Alexander houses often featured slanted, flat, or butterfly roofs, exposed-wood beam ceilings, expansive glass windows, and rectangular or free-form pools—all of which led to an architectural movement known as Palm Springs modernism. Other architects, such as Stan Sackley, Albert Frey, and Robson Chambers, were also associated with this movement.

Now, you can rent one of these these types of houses, whether they were designed by one of these icons or are inspired by their influential work.  

Midcentury House Designed by William Krisel

Average Price: $648/night

Designed by William Krisel, one of Palm Spring’s most iconic architects, this four-bedroom, midcentury-modern house comes with a private art collection, a backyard that looks out to the mountains, and a swimming pool. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Also designed by&nbsp; William Krisel, this restored midcentury-modern home was built by the Alexander Construction Company in 1959. It features vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, porcelain tile floors, and midcentury abstract paintings. Plus, it's home to classic designs by Warren Platner, George Nelson, and Charles and Ray Eames.

3,000-Square-Foot Villa in Palms At Park

Average Price: $1,595/night

This commodious five-bedroom villa at the Palms At Park housing compound offers five-star accommodations and convenience, but with all the space and comforts of a family home. It also features magnificent views of the San Jacinto Mountains.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Designed by Palm Springs modernist architect Stan Sackley and set at the foot of a mountain, this 1970s California-style estate in the historic Tennis Club in downtown Palm Springs captures the magic of the city’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle with alfresco dining areas, a large salt water pool, a two-level patio backyard, and rooms with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors.&nbsp; &nbsp;

With polished-concrete floors, post-and-beam ceilings, and an open floor plan, this Alexander home designed by William Krisel in the Racquet Club Estates has a home theater, a newly renovated kitchen, and a private backyard that offers spectacular mountain views. Plus, it's just minutes from downtown restaurants and bars.&nbsp;&nbsp;

This vacation home in the Racquet Club North neighborhood has an eye-catching, citrus-hued front door and a living area that takes advantage of the California sunshine with a wall of glass.&nbsp;

Inspired by the rebellious 1960s, the swinging 1970s, and Hollywood glamour, this colorful, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium unit gives guests access to a shared pool, fire pit, and outdoor BBQ area.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Designed by architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers as the personal residence for Chambers, this architecturally significant house was built in 1947 and renovated by interior designer Sam Cardella in a way that stays true to its modernist heritage.

