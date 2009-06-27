Exhibition Snapshot: Dwell Outdoor

Inspiring and refreshing, Dwell Outdoor is a showcase of modern outdoor living trends. From across the exhibition floor, the area appears as an oasis of lushness, with pockets of greenery sprinkled throughout the space—thanks to Green-form , Woolly Pocket Garden , Monrovia , FormLA , and more. One of the main features is the CB2 exhibit, an outdoor cafe and a lounge with restful wicker sectionals, luxurious lamp-like umbrellas and sunny armchairs. Here people gather to sit and grab drinks throughout the day.

The most elaborate prefab exhibit, from Reclaimed Space, is a 400-square-foot rustic home built from reclaimed materials, and featuring interiors created by Ecofabulous. I asked Caitlin Bristol, Manager of Creative Services at Ecofabulous, about some of the most exciting elements, and she pointed out that 90% of the home is made with reclaimed materials (much of the items came from eBay and Craigslist), and some of the metal and old-growth lumber used is actually 80-100 years old. "Instead of prefab, we call it Refab!" she says.



My personal favorites were actually what I found nestled in unexpected pockets between all of the larger outdoor exhibits—like the giant organically-shaped flower pots of the Serralunga collection by Linea. Displayed in both white and black lacquer, these curvaceous, womb-like pieces seemed be both a home for plants and a perfect napping spot.