Exhibition Snapshot: Dwell Outdoor
Inspiring and refreshing, Dwell Outdoor is a showcase of modern outdoor living trends. From across the exhibition floor, the area appears as an oasis of lushness, with pockets of greenery sprinkled throughout the space—thanks to Green-form, Woolly Pocket Garden, Monrovia, FormLA, and more. One of the main features is the CB2 exhibit, an outdoor cafe and a lounge with restful wicker sectionals, luxurious lamp-like umbrellas and sunny armchairs. Here people gather to sit and grab drinks throughout the day.
The small residential showcases are also crowd magnets—people are very excited to step into these little worlds of homey prefab. Some highlights include an aircraft-inspired aluminum-clad travel trailer from Airstream, a converted cargo shipping container structure from ic Green, a multipurpose studio 'fungalow' from Modern Shed, and the Target Home by Dror Benshetrit.
The most elaborate prefab exhibit, from Reclaimed Space, is a 400-square-foot rustic home built from reclaimed materials, and featuring interiors created by Ecofabulous. I asked Caitlin Bristol, Manager of Creative Services at Ecofabulous, about some of the most exciting elements, and she pointed out that 90% of the home is made with reclaimed materials (much of the items came from eBay and Craigslist), and some of the metal and old-growth lumber used is actually 80-100 years old. "Instead of prefab, we call it Refab!" she says.
My personal favorites were actually what I found nestled in unexpected pockets between all of the larger outdoor exhibits—like the giant organically-shaped flower pots of the Serralunga collection by Linea. Displayed in both white and black lacquer, these curvaceous, womb-like pieces seemed be both a home for plants and a perfect napping spot.
