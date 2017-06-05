Everything You Need to Know When Designing and Building in Austin, Texas

As a city that boasts breakfast tacos, lakes, green space, the SXSW Music Festival, and the "Live Music Capital of the World," it’s no surprise that so many people are interesting in taking up residence in Austin.



So, what do you need to know before deciding to design and build a home in Austin? We’re here to help you navigate the process.





Regulations and Design Requirements

It’s important to understand a few key regulations that all new homes and home additions must comply with.

1. Impervious Cover (45% maximum allowed): Impervious cover is building material that water can't soak through—i.e. the portion of a home covered with a roof, concrete walkways, stone porches, walkway pavers, wood decking (counts as 50% impervious), etc. The ratio of impervious cover to lot size must not exceed 45%. For instance, if your lot is 10,000 square feet, then you’re allowed 4,500 square feet of impervious cover. It’s important to count all hard surfaces where water can't soak through, including air conditioning pads and driveways.

2. Floor Area Ratio, a.k.a. FAR (40% maximum allowed): FAR is a ratio of HVAC SF (the habitable, conditioned portion of the house) to lot size. If your lot is 10,000 square feet, then you’re allowed a home that has 4,000 square feet of conditioned space.

3. Protected and Heritage Trees (19-inch circumference and 24-inch circumference, respectively): Austin is a city that loves its trees. If your lot contains established trees, your design has to take those into consideration. There are rules dictating how close you can build to a particular tree. It’s a function of the tree’s "critical root zone," which is determined based on its trunk size. Also, take note: if a protected or heritage tree exists on your neighbor’s adjacent property, you must still consider its critical root zone, which may impact your own lot. In addition to design considerations, the general contractor must protect and maintain the health of the trees during construction. Protective fencing, mulch, and other methods may be employed.