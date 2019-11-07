Falcon’s iconic enamelware has been a staple brand for British home items since its opening nearly one hundred years ago. Enamelware is porcelain fused onto heavy-gauge steel, which makes it durable, smooth, and resistant to the effects of chemicals. This Prep Set from Falcon is a baker’s dream. The six-piece set includes a colander and five mixing bowls, perfect for separating flour, sugar, and other ingredients. The durable bowls are also an attractive option for popcorn and chips. When not in use, the bowls stack together for easy storage.