This was cool. At Czech glassmaker Lasvit’s booth, a cluster of glass pendants seemed to change the color of the light around them as they moved. They’re actually highlighting or blocking parts of the color spectrum as they slowly turn because they’re made from lanthanide oxides extracted from recycled electromagnets. I had to Google it. The Design Miami presentation was a little precious for my taste, but I could see designers doing interesting, experimental things with the materials.