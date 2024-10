Dimore Centrale’s show was hands down the highlight of Milan Design week last year, so I was excited to see what they had to offer. The gallery’s two Milan locations exhibit the chicest new and vintage furniture I’ve ever seen in my life—I’m not being dramatic. This year, each room was occupied by a different visiting brand. While it didn’t have quite the same life altering effect, there were some very colorful, very fuzzy chairs that made an impression.