In a world full of furniture that takes itself too seriously, Fornasetti doesn’t shy away from imaginative, and even humorous features. From cheeky dinner plates to trompe-l'œil furniture, there’s always something to chuckle at when visiting its flagship. This year, the team leaned into surrealism and the joy of magic, hanging chairs from fishing wire, partitioning the space with traditional theater-like curtains, and projecting hand shadow puppet shows.