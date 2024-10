On a 6th floor rooftop at Milan’s pristinely kept Kering building, porcelain lovers gathered to celebrate Ginori’s new Diva collection. Delicate cotton candy colored dishes, pastel cafe tables, and passed apps almost too pretty to eat made this the place to be. While the collection was entirely new to me, it’s actually a reinterpretation of Ginori’s 1954 collection by Italian designer Giovanni Gariboldi. An instant classic.