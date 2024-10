I was surprised to learn that Guariche was the first designer in France to create a chair from one solid piece of wood. This little bit of knowledge made a seemingly basic chair abound with history. The chair also comes covered in white bouclé for added comfort. Just pull one up to the extendable table, which is the only piece that's original design was altered by Ligne Roset (to avoid fingers getting caught as it unfolds), and you have yourself the dream midcentury dining set.