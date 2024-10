Some of the biggest design news this week is Ligne Roset reissuing works by Pierre Guariche, and the clean midcentury pieces didn’t disappoint. Born in 1926, the French designer was a big name during his time, but his legacy hasn’t gotten quite the attention it deserves. Perforated metal lighting, bent plywood chairs, and one very sumptuous seat filled the gallery space. And now you won’t need to track down a vintage dealer to get it for yourself.