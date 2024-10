While Loewe is best known as a fashion brand, its presence during Milan Design Week over the last eight years has led to some of the more memorable shows. Last year, it was chairs, and this year, it’s lamps. The fashion house asked 24 artists to create a lamp, and the results were anything but traditional. Ranging from suspended sheets of paper to origami-like sewn leather, the only thing the lamps have in common is that they bring light.