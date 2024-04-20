Continuing with the outdoor furniture theme—and big couches—Gloster’s Deck lounge is the platonic ideal of poolside furniture, even if its colors are expected. With a slatted teak frame meant as a reference to boating culture, the sofa is wide enough for you and your friends, and their friends, to lounge comfortably. Firm back rests can be repositioned so you can adjust to find, or escape, the sun, and the "decking" sticking out at either end of its L-shape gives you a place to put a beverage or a book.