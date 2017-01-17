A Thomas Phifer-Designed Glass-and-Steel Masterpiece For Sale
When Phifer was hired to design and build a family’s weekend home on a chunk of a 415-acre property that used to be owned by the Rockefeller family, he embarked on a collaboration with one of his most respected mentors—the modernist landscape architect, Dan Kiley. The two worked together to create the Taghkanic House in 2001, a white-painted steel-and-glass box that rests on a hill from one side. The other side of the house sinks into the earth while still maintaining a connection to the sky with a shaded glass face that opens to light and views.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
When we spoke to Phifer about this project a few years ago, he mentioned, "I’d never designed a house in the landscape before. We talked about how to embed architecture in the land, how to choreograph the arrival, how to allow buildings to deal with daylight and the land."
After being on the market for around a year, the 8,800-square-foot residence—which extends over 115 acres of impeccable natural landscape—is begging for someone to make it their own who will take advantage of the outstanding amenities. These include indoor and outdoor pools, two large ponds, tennis and bocce courts, views of the Catskills Mountains, and a walk-in cheese locker and wine room.
The house is located in a rural area of Taghkanic, New York, which is a 2.5-hour drive from NYC and 15 minutes from Hudson proper. As the agent who is listing the property through Houlihan Lawrence, John R. Friend explained to us that the most spectacular element of this sale, is the property itself. "It’s like actually living in nature," he says.
Phifer pointed out to us, "We work a lot with nature, trying to bring people more in touch with their environment in a subliminal way." He surely succeeded with this property, which is waiting patiently for the right homeowner.
To find out more about this home for sale, explore the listing here. And let us know what your favorite part about this house is in the comments!