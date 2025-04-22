Events this Weekend: 4.22-4.25

Today is Earth Day so to celebrate, the Museum of the City of New York is hosting a lecture this evening titled Minds in the Gutter: Storm Water Management in New York. The evening features a display and discussion of solutions created by designers prompted by the Storm Water Infrastructure Matters (S.W.I.M.) Coalition to explore ways in which the city can use its 6,000 miles of roadway and 12,000 miles of sidewalk as an opportunity for managing storm water. The event starts at 6:30 pm at the museum.



This weekend is the last to catch Quicktake: Tata Nano, The People' Car at the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York. On view is the Tata Nano, a car made by Indian manufacturer Tata Motors. The base model starts at $2,500, seats five adults, and was designed as an affordable solution for the country's millions of residents. Accompanying the car are diagrams and photos highlighting the concept, development, and production processes.



Also closing this weekend in New York is Contemplating the Void: Interventions in the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The exhibition features commissioned works in which designers, architects, and artists from around the world (from Anish Kapoor to the Campana brothers to the Bjarke Ingels Group) created ways in which to use the famous "void" in the center of Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum. If you can't make it to the show, view our slideshow of images on display.



This was supposed to be the final weekend for Vertical Gardens at the American Institute of Architects San Francisco but the show has been extended through May 14. The exhibit highlights the best of the green walls and roofs that have dominated green architecture around the world over the past decade. If you haven't had a chance to see it, be sure to catch it in its extra two weeks.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.