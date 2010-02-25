Events this Weekend: 2.25-28

Tonight is the final evening to see the Origamic Architecture Exhibition at the Japan Foundation in Toronto. The show features buildings, geometric patterns, and everyday objects beautifully (and incredibly technically) represented as pop-up art, each cut from a single sheet of paper. Admission is free and the gallery is open until 7 pm.

Don't book plans for Saturday if you're a New Yorker (or will be in the city). Living Architectures, an exhibit on view at Storefront for Art and Architecture, closes on February 27. The exhibition showcases the research and videos of filmmakers Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine, whose recent work focuses on creating "intimate portraits of iconic contemporary buildings, giving backstage access to their inner lives and hidden workings." The video vignettes show the way humans use and enhance the space of buildings like Richard Meier's Church in Rome, Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao, Herzog and de Meuron's Pomerol winery, and more.

Stuffed Animals, 2006, by Fernando & Humberto Campana.

Also on Saturday in New York, Edible Geography blogger Nicola Twilley and former Dwell senior editor Sarah Rich will host Foodprint NYC, "the first in a series of international conversations about food and the city." We all at the office (based in San Francisco) wish we could be there for what is sure to be an exciting afternoon with panels examining how zoning and economics affect New York's food systems as well as the city's possible food futures; panelists like Sean Basinski (founder and director of the Street Vendor Project), William Grimes (the New York Times restaurant critic from 1999 to 2004), and Annie Hauck-Lawson (co-editor of Gastropolis: Food and New York City); and moderators like BLDGBLOG blogger and author (and former Dwell senior editor) Geoff Manaugh.

Manufactured Sites, 2008, by Estudio Teddy Cruz. Part of Imagining Home: Selections from the Heinz Architectural Center, at the Carnegie Art Museum.