Events this Weekend: 2.18-21

In London, Brit Insurance: Designs of the Year 2010 opened earlier this week at the Design Museum. The show is the third annual exhibition of its type featuring works deemed by a jury as the best of the best in architecture, fashion, furniture, graphics, product, transport, and interactive design. The shortlist--a winner will be announced on March 16--include the High Line in New York City, Konstantin Grcic's 360 Degree Work Chair, the Kindle 2, Nendo's blown-fabric lanterns, and Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec's Clouds, among many others. The exhibit closes June 6, 2010. While you're at the Design Museum, be sure to leave time to see Less and More: The Design Ethos of Dieter Rams and Ergonomics: Real Design .

Also in London, Ron Arad: Restless opens at the Barbican Art Gallery on February 18. On the heels of the first North American retrospective of the Israeli-born British design, Restless is the first major survey of Arad's work in the United Kingdom and highlights his technology-laced creations. The exhibition closes May 16, 2010.



In San Francisco, Vertical Gardens opens at the AIA San Francisco gallery on February 18, with a free opening reception and lecture on February 25. The exhibit features more than two dozen recent built and unbuilt projects featuring green walls and living roofs. The show is on display through April 30, 2010.



In New York, Quicktake: Tata Nano-The People's Car opens on February 18 at the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum. The Tata Nano is a Tata Motors car that debuted in India last year as an affordable transportation option. A Tata Nano, a base model of which starts at $2,500, will be on display in the museum's Great Hall, along with diagrams and photos depicting its development and production, until April 25, 2010. While you're there, be sure to visit Design USA: Contemporary Innovation.



Also in New York, In Situ: Architecture and Landscape closes at the Museum of Modern Art on February 22. The show opened in April 2009 to examine the variety of views on landscape and landscape design in the recent era. While you're there, check out the newly opened Action! Design over Time exhibition as well as The New Typography, What Was Good Design? MoMA's Message 1944-56, and Shaping Modernity: Design 1880-1980.



If you know about a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event happening this weekend that should be added to our online Events calendar, submit your suggestion here or add it to the comments section below.