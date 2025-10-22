Events This Weekend: 10.22-10.25
Presented by The Society for Moving Images in the Built Environment (SMIBE) and hosted at the Schindler House at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, the Story About a Place film screening features selections from the eight shorts named as finalists in the 2009 Story About a Place competition, which asked directors to address the most important social, environmental, political, technological, and economic issues that designers should be examining. The evening will also feature a screening of The Cool School, a film about how to build an art scene directed by Morgan Neville. The evening will also be a kick-off for the 2010 film competition, titled Places that Matter.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Also in the Los Angeles area is the opening of a typography exhibition at ANDLAB Gallery. The exhibition showcases the work of Sunook Park, Andrew Byrom, and Ed Fella. Park’s work examines the architecture and implied meaning of individual roman letters, Byrom's creates words by forming letters in 3D ("home" spelled out as a series of seats, "yes" as a set of three box kites), and Fella’s posters, created for his own lecture presentations, read more like graphical maps than words on a page. The exhibit opens October 24 and runs through December 19.
In New York City and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, residents see the end of their respective design weeks this weekend. In New York, admission to the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum is free through October 24 as part of National Design Week, and in Eindhoven, exhibitions, lectures, and more scheduled throughout the region through October 25, when Dutch Design Week comes to an end.
Other weekend highlights include the first weekend if an exhibition at London’s Design Museum that takes a look at the work of British architect David Chipperfield, as well as the second weekend of Eco Home, a show that features products for the home designed to help us follow the three Rs, at the Geffrye Museum, also in London. Here in San Francisco, the Art in Storefronts pilot program kicks off with a reception and art walk to the 11 empty storefronts that have been converted into temporary art installations.
Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestion here.