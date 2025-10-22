Events This Weekend: 10.22-10.25

Presented by The Society for Moving Images in the Built Environment (SMIBE) and hosted at the Schindler House at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture, the Story About a Place film screening features selections from the eight shorts named as finalists in the 2009 Story About a Place competition, which asked directors to address the most important social, environmental, political, technological, and economic issues that designers should be examining. The evening will also feature a screening of The Cool School, a film about how to build an art scene directed by Morgan Neville. The evening will also be a kick-off for the 2010 film competition, titled Places that Matter.

Poster designed by CalArts School of Art design faculty member Ed Fella.

Also in the Los Angeles area is the opening of a typography exhibition at ANDLAB Gallery. The exhibition showcases the work of Sunook Park, Andrew Byrom, and Ed Fella. Park’s work examines the architecture and implied meaning of individual roman letters, Byrom's creates words by forming letters in 3D ("home" spelled out as a series of seats, "yes" as a set of three box kites), and Fella’s posters, created for his own lecture presentations, read more like graphical maps than words on a page. The exhibit opens October 24 and runs through December 19. In New York City and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, residents see the end of their respective design weeks this weekend. In New York, admission to the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum is free through October 24 as part of National Design Week, and in Eindhoven, exhibitions, lectures, and more scheduled throughout the region through October 25, when Dutch Design Week comes to an end.

The Hepworth Wakefield, by architect David Chipperfield.