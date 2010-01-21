Events this Weekend: 1.21-24

At The Aram Gallery in London, Prototypes and Experiments IV opens on January 21. The show is the fourth of its kind that highlights the behind-the-scenes work of industrial designers by placing their prototypes front and center. From scissors to silverware, the exhibit features items from 18 designers and the steps they took to move their ideas into production. If you can't make it to the show, visit the Gallery's Flickr page for photos.

In Toronto, the Ontario College of Art and Design is hosting a lecture by Tord Boontje on January 22 at 6 pm. The Dutch-born, London-based designer, known for his whimsical designs, has worked with prominent companies such as Artecnica, Moroso, and Target and will be speaking in the Central Hall of OCAD's iconic downtown building. Arrive early as admission is free and space is limited!

In Paris, from January 22 through January 26, exhibitors and design professionals will flock to the floor of the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center for Maison et Objet . Click back to dwell.com throughout the week for updates from contributing writer Scott Newlin, who will be at the fair.

In Berkeley, Caliofrnia, Ahmet Öğüt: Exploded City opens at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive on January 24. The Exploded City is an imaginary metropolis that Öğüt has built in scale model and which comprises former buildings that have been destroyed by violence or terrorism. The exhibition was commissioned for the Turkish Pavilion at the 2009 Venice Biennale and will be on display in Berkeley through April 11.

At the Art Institute of Chicago, Konstantin Grcic: Decisive Design comes to a close on January 24. The exhibition, which opened on November 20, 2009, features the work of the German designer, whose creations have been manufactured and sold by top international companies such as Moroso, Vitra, Magis, and Muji. The show walks visitors through Grcic's career, highlighting his best tables, lamps, and, of course, chairs (and lots of them!).



Finally, in New York City, Bauhaus 1919-1933: Workshops for Modernity closes on January 25 at the Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition, the first major MoMA show in over 70 years to celebrate the early-20th century German school and movement, opened on November 8, 2009, with over 400 works on display. Stop by the Bauhaus Lab for a class about Paul Klee, Johannes Itten, and the school or take in a documentary film screening while you take a break in a Bauhaus chair or couch in the Bauhaus Lounge. If you can't make it to the MoMA before the show closes, visit out slideshow for a selection of images from the exhibition.

Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestion here or add an event happening this weekend to the comment section below.