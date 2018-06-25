Snatch Eva Longoria's Secluded Hollywood Compound For $11M

Perched high in the Hollywood Hills off of Mulholland Drive, Longoria's secluded compound, which is hidden behind gates, encompasses nearly three acres. The expansive property includes two separate residences, two standalone studios, as well as a quaint stone cottage. Now, the actor has put her luxurious retreat on the market for $11,000,000.

The primary residence is a three-bedroom, three-bath, French-inspired villa, which overlooks a resort-style pool and spa. The home is surrounded by mature shade trees, as well as a series of meandering, stone-paved walking paths.

The compound also comes with an additional lot adjacent to the main gate, along with proposed plans for a renovation by renowned architect Mark Rios. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.



The expansive living room is anchored by the oversized wood-burning fireplace and features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams that have been painted a clean, crisp white.

A quick look at some of the compound's breathtaking views.

In the main residence, the interiors are bright and airy, and house wide-plank oak floors and Venetian plaster walls, which add to the sophisticated, yet rustic feel of the home. Oversized French doors foster a seamless indoor-outdoor flow to a trellis-shaded dining terrace.

The kitchen houses state-of-the-art appliances.

Here, you can see how the kitchen connects to the rest of the home.

Elements of the exquisite ceiling design are echoed throughout the house.

A detail of the main property.

The compound also features a secondary, light-filled residence that boasts four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms.

A look at the dining room.

The secondary house also has a deluxe kitchen.

There is also a delightful stone cottage on the compound that is perfect for hosting events.

The property showcases numerous outdoor entertaining terraces which capture stunning panoramic views of the Valley.