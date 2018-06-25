Snatch Eva Longoria's Secluded Hollywood Compound For $11M

Eva Longoria, who recently added "new mom" to her long list of credits, has recently listed her gorgeous Hollywood compound on the market.
Perched high in the Hollywood Hills off of Mulholland Drive, Longoria's secluded compound, which is hidden behind gates, encompasses nearly three acres. The expansive property includes two separate residences, two standalone studios, as well as a quaint stone cottage. Now, the actor has put her luxurious retreat on the market for $11,000,000.
The compound also comes with an additional lot adjacent to the main gate, along with proposed plans for a renovation by renowned architect Mark Rios. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.
7860 Torreyson Drive is now being listed for $11,000,000, by Kevin Dees and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. You can see the full listing here.
