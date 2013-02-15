European Vacation
Oslo, Norway
Last time we were in town, Snøhetta's Norwegian National Opera House and Ballet was still the most arresting spot in the city.
Athens, Greece
Though Athenians may be pondering a Grexit, don't leave the Euro Zone without a visit to the cradle of the column.
Bordeaux, France
Wine isn't the only thing this large city in southern France has to recommend it. The Law Courts by architect Richard Rogers deserve an appellation controlee all their own.
Brussels, Belgium
We've seen loads of Belgian houses in our pages lately. Check out the design scene from which they sprout.
Paris, France
The City of Lights may be best known for the Gothic splendor or Notre Dame, but furniture designer Erwan Bouroullec gives us the city's modern side.