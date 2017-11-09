7 Best Houses You Can Rent in the Catskills This Holiday Season

This beautiful nature escape is known as the setting for the landscape paintings that came out of the American art movement from the mid-19th century called the Hudson River School. It's also become known for its resorts that were popular in the mid-20th century. Along with hosting endless family vacations (think Dirty Dancing), they also served as a training ground for numerous young stand-up comedians, including Rodney Dangerfield and Don Rickles. And let's not forget how it became a haven for artists, musicians, and writers—which still reigns true today. Below, we've compiled a list of little houses and cozy cabins for rent to help you plan a late-fall or winter escape.

Average price: $167/night



This modern A-frame is set on a private road in a wooded area in the heart of the Catskills. Its airy, open-floor plan features two full bedrooms, two private baths, and a chef's kitchen. Book Now