Experience the Serenity of the Catskills With This Off-Grid Shipping Container Cabin

Located two hours north of New York City, this shipping container cabin boasts sustainable design and cozy glamping comforts.
Spending your vacation in a shipping container in the remote woods might seem like an odd choice at first, but one look inside the Container Cabin in the Catskills is all it takes to fall in love with this cargotecture getaway. Fitted out with modern amenities and lined in timber, this cozy, energy-efficient cabin offers comfort, charm, and a tranquil atmosphere.
The 150-square-foot rental was created by Porter and Sara Fox, the creative couple behind Nowhere Studios. The dynamic duo worked with Mike O’Toole of the Brooklyn–based cargotecture company Contanium to bring the project to life.
Contanium applied the couple’s home designs to a 20-foot shipping container in a process that began with cutting away sections of the structure to make room for the unit's double sliding glass doors and numerous windows.
Spray foam insulation was applied to every square inch of exposed steel in the interior to create a temperature-regulated environment that stays cozy even in below-freezing temperatures.
"The tiny home aspect of the container is pretty wild," says Porter. "One of the biggest shocks that we experienced was how little we needed to live with."
Fitted with a comfortable Ikea Friheten sofa bed, the Container Cabin includes a bedroom with a kitchenette, wood stove, and a patio. The bathroom—consisting of a Nature’s Head composting toilet and solar shower—is housed in a nearby light-filled, pine-paneled structure built with a translucent roof and walls.
Just outside the cabin sits a fire pit, a 64-square-foot yoga platform, a hammock, and a 120-gallon hot tub fed with stream water. A 30-foot waterfall lies just 100 yards north of the cabin's site.
In keeping with Porter and Sara’s eco-conscious principles, the repurposed shipping container cabin operates entirely off-grid, and is equipped with energy-efficient features, including low-e glazing and touch-activated LEDs. A solar panel has also been installed on the roof.
Ready to plan your nature-filled escape to the Catskills? The Container Cabin—designed to sleep two—can be booked here at $185 a night.
