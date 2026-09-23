Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M
Location: 11090 Hawthorne Drive, Galesburg, Michigan
Price: $2,100,000
Year Built: 1953
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Restoration Date: 2018
Restoration Designers: Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt
Footprint: 2,500 square feet (3 beds, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 2 acres
From the Agent: "Opportunities to acquire a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright are rare. Opportunities to acquire one as intact and beautifully situated as the Eppstein House are rarer still.
Designed by Wright and completed in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the house is a remarkably preserved expression of his Usonian vision. Set in Galesburg, Michigan, the three-bedroom, two-bath residence occupies a wooded two-acre site within Galesburg Country Homes—better known as The Acres, the cooperative community Wright planned in 1947.
Spanning approximately 2,500 square feet, the house unfolds as a long, low composition of handmade concrete block, mahogany, glass, and Cherokee Red concrete floors. Its linear plan organizes the principal living spaces and bedroom wing along a central gallery, while walls of glass and three terraces dissolve the boundary between architecture and landscape.
At its heart, the main living and dining area gathers around a dramatic full-height fireplace and opens through 10-foot-tall windows to the surrounding woods. A second living space, originally conceived as a general-purpose room, anchors the opposite end of the plan. Throughout the house, original built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, Wright-designed furniture, perforated concrete blocks, mahogany millwork, and distinctive concrete floors preserve an atmosphere that could belong to no other architect.
Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt undertook an extensive restoration of the property with the goal of preserving Wright’s architecture while adapting the house to contemporary life. The work included restoration of the mahogany woodwork, windows and doors, concrete block, and interior finishes, together with a new roof, plumbing, electrical systems, heating, and cooling.
The Eppstein House is one of only four Frank Lloyd Wright–designed residences ultimately constructed at The Acres. Wright envisioned the development as a cooperative Usonian community, with individual homesites surrounded by shared natural land. More than seven decades later, several Wright houses remain together within the landscape he imagined for them.
Now offered for $2.1 million, the Eppstein House represents the opportunity not simply to own an exceptional midcentury house, but to live inside an important work of American architecture. For those who wish to continue sharing it with Wright enthusiasts, the house also operates as a successful Airbnb. The HOA bylaws allow for the construction of a garage, workshop, or shed, in Usonian style."
Dwell previously featured the Eppstein House when it was listed alongside another Frank Lloyd Wright home in 2023.
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11090 Hawthorne Drive in Galesburg, Michigan, is currently listed for $2,100,000 by Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
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