Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M

From the Agent: " Opportunities to acquire a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright are rare. Opportunities to acquire one as intact and beautifully situated as the Eppstein House are rarer still.

Designed by Wright and completed in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the house is a remarkably preserved expression of his Usonian vision. Set in Galesburg, Michigan, the three-bedroom, two-bath residence occupies a wooded two-acre site within Galesburg Country Homes—better known as The Acres, the cooperative community Wright planned in 1947.

Spanning approximately 2,500 square feet, the house unfolds as a long, low composition of handmade concrete block, mahogany, glass, and Cherokee Red concrete floors. Its linear plan organizes the principal living spaces and bedroom wing along a central gallery, while walls of glass and three terraces dissolve the boundary between architecture and landscape.

At its heart, the main living and dining area gathers around a dramatic full-height fireplace and opens through 10-foot-tall windows to the surrounding woods. A second living space, originally conceived as a general-purpose room, anchors the opposite end of the plan. Throughout the house, original built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, Wright-designed furniture, perforated concrete blocks, mahogany millwork, and distinctive concrete floors preserve an atmosphere that could belong to no other architect.