Experience a Modern, Eclectic Side of Singapore at One of These 10 City Stays
Experience a Modern, Eclectic Side of Singapore at One of These 10 City Stays

By Michele Koh Morollo
As one of Southeast Asia’s most design-savvy cities, the tropical cosmopolis of Singapore has a growing number of interesting homes and hotels that you can escape to for an adventure.

Though many of these destinations sit within historic, traditional buildings, a number of them have successfully injected modern design into the interiors. If you've ever wanted to venture to Singapore, consider staying at one of these city pads that capture the creative spirit of the island. 


1. Lloyd's Inn in the Orchard Road District

Designed by the Singapore-based multi-disciplinary studio FARM, Lloyd’s Inn is a bold exploration of light, texture, and space, where a minimalist approach allows for a seamless merging of both city and nature.&nbsp;

FARM was also in charge of branding the hotel in a way that would celebrate the individuality of each traveler. The irregular font of the logo, shown here in the lobby, represents this idea.

Part of a series of conservation shophouses in the neighborhood of Geylang, Treehouse Homestays offers multiple interesting rooms that are housed within three restored shophouse units from the 1920s.&nbsp;

The Fern Suite is a colorful, tropical space that fits three to six guests comfortably.

Housed in a former godown along the Singapore River that was built in 1895, The Warehouse Hotel has voluminous rooms with high ceilings, concrete walls, and exposed beams. Shown here is the River View Mezzanine that includes two levels, a library, and a view of the Singapore River.

Designed by Asylum and Zarch Collaborative, the converted warehouse boasts a lobby with vaulted ceilings that puts a spotlight on the original pulley systems that were commonly found in godowns.

Located in a 1939 estate, this art deco-inspired, one-bedroom apartment is equipped with a queen-sized bed, workspace, sofa, and a kitchenette with a microwave and refrigerator.

Close to Singapore’s main downtown shopping street, Orchard Road is a commodious 2,500-square-foot apartment with black-and-white checkered tile floors and comfy leather armchairs. It brings elements from Singapore’s colonial past into the present.

Designed by Philippe Starck, the 293 rooms in M Social Singapore boast a glamorous, futuristic vibe. The hotel’s double-story lofted rooms are ideal for both business and play.

Located in a quiet neighborhood between the Novena and Newton MRT stations, this one-bedroom walk-up apartment has a nostalgic, tropical feel that recalls 1970s homes in Singapore.

The Scandinavian-inspired Kinfolk Loft is a room in the Shophouse Enclave, one of seven beautifully-conserved Singaporean shophouses that were designed with a 1930s Singapore-Chinese-Baroque aesthetic.&nbsp;

Located in a heritage building in Singapore’s Chinatown, The Club is a 20-room boutique hotel furnished in earthy tones and bespoke furniture designed by Singapore studio, Ministry of Design. &nbsp;

Decked out in plenty of white and cool grays and blues, this two-bedroom apartment sits in a luxury condominium in the heart of Singapore’s city center. Its floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room offer immersive views of the city.&nbsp;

