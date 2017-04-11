View Photos
Experience a Modern, Eclectic Side of Singapore at One of These 10 City Stays
By Michele Koh Morollo
As one of Southeast Asia’s most design-savvy cities, the tropical cosmopolis of Singapore has a growing number of interesting homes and hotels that you can escape to for an adventure.
Though many of these destinations sit within historic, traditional buildings, a number of them have successfully injected modern design into the interiors. If you've ever wanted to venture to Singapore, consider staying at one of these city pads that capture the creative spirit of the island.
1. Lloyd's Inn in the Orchard Road District
