View Photos
Photo Essay: Enchanting Tree Houses
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell –
Do you ever wish you could live like Tarzan - in seclusion, high above the ground, amongst trees and nature? Well, we have a solution for you: build a tree house. Creating a personal sanctuary in the sky that is modern, private and relaxing can be immensely enjoyable.
And lets admit it - building a treehouse is every kids dream. So, why not make it your reality today? Browse through a variety of spaces below that we believe take the old-school tree house to the next level.
Get the Tiny Homes Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.