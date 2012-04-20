Emeco Debuts Starck 'Broom' Chair

Pennsylvania-based Emeco is known for iterations on one theme: virtually indestructible chairs made from recycled aluminum. The original Navy chair produced by the company started as a government-commissioned seat, and its newer counterpart very likely sits in your house, thanks to a renaissance in the 1990s. Since then, Emeco has debuted a new designer collaboration each spring at Salone del Mobile in Milan, and 2012 brings a radical departure from the company's norm: no aluminum in sight.

Emeco tapped French impresario Philippe Starck for this year's honors, and what he came up with is the Broom chair, a mix of 75% reclaimed polypropylene, 15% reclaimed wood fiber and 10% glass fiber—recycled and recyclable. According the its news blog, Starck came up with the chair's name like so: "Imagine a guy who takes a humble broom and stars to clean the workshop and with this dust he makes new magic." More about that, in Starck's own words, thanks to this film by Eames Demetrios:



Broom - A Film by Eames Demetrios from Emeco on Vimeo.