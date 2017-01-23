Elevate your IKEA sofa à la Bright.Bazaar

Bright.Bazaar’s Will isn’t afraid of colour: he’s hooked-on-hue with the motto that beige is boring! With his quintessential make-you-smile aesthetic, Bright.Bazaar is the go-to destination for colour-loving design, fashion and travel enthusiasts around the world.



We partnered up with our friend Will over at Bright.Bazaar to help him elevate his IKEA couch to better suit his chic, yet vibrant style.

At Bemz we’re all about customisation so it was a no-brainer to explore Bright.Bazaar’s design-savvy ways to update a cookie cutter IKEA Karlstad sofa.

Classic monochrome received a modern reworking with a loose fitting linen cover, flashes of pattern and pops of colour. The black and white palette is transitional and offers a myriad of personalisation options. The art of layering is important when creating a modern, yet timeless interior. By swapping out cushions, vases and other decorative accessories a new look is instantly created. Perfect for those faint of heart that can't seem to make up their minds or nail down a cohesive aesthetic.

