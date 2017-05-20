Elaine Lustig Cohen Scarf for Hermes
Elaine Lustig Cohen (1927-2016) was an influential graphic designer, artist, and rare book dealer. Her first client was Philip Johnson (1906-2005) when he commissioned her to design the lettering and signage for his iconic Seagram Building.
In 2015 Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès, met Lustig Cohen and conceived of a scarf based on one of her paintings entitled Centered Rhyme (1967). Recently released by Hermes in collaboration with The Glass House, the limited-edition 36-inch silk twill design, which retails for $395.00, is presented in Lustig Cohen’s original colorway—crème/ jaune/ rose—and sold at select Hermès boutiques.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards the preservation of Johnson's iconic modernist house in New Canaan, Connecticut.
