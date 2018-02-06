Check Out 2 Beautifully Renovated Eichlers For Sale in San Francisco
In the 1960s, developer Joseph Eichler was awarded a tract development in Diamond Heights, a newly minted neighborhood in postwar San Francisco that was designed to increase housing supply for the city—and specifically intended as an affordable option for middle-class families. Situated on the hilly streets above Glen Canyon, it was here that Eichler would build 100 architect-designed modern homes for the masses, two of which are now on the market and in fine form.
Editor's Note: As of February 5, 2018, 1027 Duncan Street is off the market.
1027 Duncan Street
Price: $2,195,000
This four-bedroom, Claude Oakland-designed home was built in 1962 and renovated by LAPNOG architecture in 2014. The envelope and floor plan were left unchanged, while the single-level, 1,862-square-foot home received a number of modern upgrades including new Fleetwood sliding glass doors, a new roof, composite-wood decking, energy-efficient lighting, and some cosmetic interior updates (notably in the kitchen and bathrooms). Many of the character-defining Eichler features remain intact, including the post-and-beam construction, entry atrium, cinder-block fireplace, central courtyard, and floor-to-ceiling glass openings. Sitting under the cover of mature trees, the spacious backyard features its own private bocce court.
49 Cameo Way
Price: $1,699,000
Also a single-level 1962 construction, this home shares a similar Eichler floor plan on a large double lot. The home has had only two owners and has remained in the same family since it was last purchased in 1968. It was lovingly preserved through the decades, with minor alterations being made over the years, including a kitchen remodel, bathroom remodels, and an update to the original radiant heating system. Standout original features include natural wood-plank ceilings, wood paneling, and globe light fixtures. The home has a total of four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms across 1,884 square feet.
Project credits for 1027 Duncan Street:
-Listing provided courtesy of Claudia Siegel, Zephyr Real Estate
-Architecture (renovation), landscape design, and interior design: LAPNOG architecture
-Builder: Prime Hut LLC
-Cabinetry: Redtail Woodworks
Project credits for 49 Cameo Way:
-Listing provided courtesy of Marsha Williams, Alain Pinel Realtors
-Staging: Jeffrey Senkir of SENKIR Design