Check Out 2 Beautifully Renovated Eichlers For Sale in San Francisco

In the 1960s, developer Joseph Eichler was awarded a tract development in Diamond Heights, a newly minted neighborhood in postwar San Francisco that was designed to increase housing supply for the city—and specifically intended as an affordable option for middle-class families. Situated on the hilly streets above Glen Canyon, it was here that Eichler would build 100 architect-designed modern homes for the masses, two of which are now on the market and in fine form.

Editor's Note: As of February 5, 2018, 1027 Duncan Street is off the market.

Price: $2,195,000

This four-bedroom, Claude Oakland-designed home was built in 1962 and renovated by LAPNOG architecture in 2014. The envelope and floor plan were left unchanged, while the single-level, 1,862-square-foot home received a number of modern upgrades including new Fleetwood sliding glass doors, a new roof, composite-wood decking, energy-efficient lighting, and some cosmetic interior updates (notably in the kitchen and bathrooms). Many of the character-defining Eichler features remain intact, including the post-and-beam construction, entry atrium, cinder-block fireplace, central courtyard, and floor-to-ceiling glass openings. Sitting under the cover of mature trees, the spacious backyard features its own private bocce court.

