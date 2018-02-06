Check Out 2 Beautifully Renovated Eichlers For Sale in San Francisco
By Sarah Akkoush
Both in San Francisco’s Diamond Heights neighborhood, these two exemplary Eichlers are shining examples of the prolific midcentury developer’s work in the Bay Area.

In the 1960s, developer Joseph Eichler was awarded a tract development in Diamond Heights, a newly minted neighborhood in postwar San Francisco that was designed to increase housing supply for the city—and specifically intended as an affordable option for middle-class families. Situated on the hilly streets above Glen Canyon, it was here that Eichler would build 100 architect-designed modern homes for the masses, two of which are now on the market and in fine form.

Editor's Note: As of February 5, 2018, 1027 Duncan Street is off the market.

1027 Duncan Street

Price: $2,195,000

This four-bedroom, Claude Oakland-designed home was built in 1962 and renovated by LAPNOG architecture in 2014. The envelope and floor plan were left unchanged, while the single-level, 1,862-square-foot home received a number of modern upgrades including new Fleetwood sliding glass doors, a new roof, composite-wood decking, energy-efficient lighting, and some cosmetic interior updates (notably in the kitchen and bathrooms). Many of the character-defining Eichler features remain intact, including the post-and-beam construction, entry atrium, cinder-block fireplace, central courtyard, and floor-to-ceiling glass openings. Sitting under the cover of mature trees, the spacious backyard features its own private bocce court. 

With a street presence that's modest in scale, 1027 Duncan Street exemplifies the post-and-beam construction that's typically found in Eichlers.

With a street presence that's modest in scale, 1027 Duncan Street exemplifies the post-and-beam construction that's typically found in Eichlers.

The original cinder-block facade remains intact.

The original cinder-block facade remains intact.

The entry atrium includes a cozy seating area with a gas fireplace.

The entry atrium includes a cozy seating area with a gas fireplace.

Giant sliding glass doors from Fleetwood connect the dining room to the atrium.

Giant sliding glass doors from Fleetwood connect the dining room to the atrium.


Warm wood tones dominate the open kitchen and dining area, with custom cabinetry by Redtail Woodworks.

Warm wood tones dominate the open kitchen and dining area, with custom cabinetry by Redtail Woodworks.


Original beams and painted wood ceiling planks are featured throughout the public spaces.

Original beams and painted wood ceiling planks are featured throughout the public spaces.


The original cinder-block fireplace anchors the living room.

The original cinder-block fireplace anchors the living room.


The inviting living room's floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors open up to the courtyard for breezy indoor/outdoor living.

The inviting living room's floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors open up to the courtyard for breezy indoor/outdoor living.


A bedroom/office is colorfully decorated.

A bedroom/office is colorfully decorated.


The courtyard-adjacent master bedroom enjoys visual and functional integration with the outdoors.

The courtyard-adjacent master bedroom enjoys visual and functional integration with the outdoors.


A remodeled bathroom favors white tile and finishes, with a quirky pop of color on the vanity.

A remodeled bathroom favors white tile and finishes, with a quirky pop of color on the vanity.


The home has its very own bocce court in the backyard.

The home has its very own bocce court in the backyard.


49 Cameo Way 

Price: $1,699,000

Also a single-level 1962 construction, this home shares a similar Eichler floor plan on a large double lot. The home has had only two owners and has remained in the same family since it was last purchased in 1968. It was lovingly preserved through the decades, with minor alterations being made over the years, including a kitchen remodel, bathroom remodels, and an update to the original radiant heating system. Standout original features include natural wood-plank ceilings, wood paneling, and globe light fixtures. The home has a total of four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms across 1,884 square feet.

Well-preserved through the decades, 49 Cameo Way is a stunning example of a near-mint condition Eichler in Diamond Heights.

Well-preserved through the decades, 49 Cameo Way is a stunning example of a near-mint condition Eichler in Diamond Heights.


The tranquil entry atrium welcomes guests into the home.

The tranquil entry atrium welcomes guests into the home.


Natural wood-plank ceilings remain beautifully intact in the single-level, post-and-beam home.

Natural wood-plank ceilings remain beautifully intact in the single-level, post-and-beam home.


The kitchen received a recent upgrade, while an original globe light hangs above the dining area.

The kitchen received a recent upgrade, while an original globe light hangs above the dining area.


The living room has original wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows with courtyard access.

The living room has original wood paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows with courtyard access.


The original wood-burning, cinder-block fireplace remains intact, while clerestory windows allow light to pass between the kitchen and living room.

The original wood-burning, cinder-block fireplace remains intact, while clerestory windows allow light to pass between the kitchen and living room.


The home was tastefully staged by Senkir Design, who was instrumental in incorporating new and old pieces that brought the home to life, according to listing agent Marsha Williams.

The home was tastefully staged by Senkir Design, who was instrumental in incorporating new and old pieces that brought the home to life, according to listing agent Marsha Williams.


Simply updated, the adjoined master bathroom has a bright shower and spacious walk-in closet.

Simply updated, the adjoined master bathroom has a bright shower and spacious walk-in closet.


A landscaped central courtyard encourages indoor/outdoor living.

A landscaped central courtyard encourages indoor/outdoor living.


Project credits for 1027 Duncan Street:

-Listing provided courtesy of Claudia Siegel, Zephyr Real Estate

-Architecture (renovation), landscape design, and interior design:  LAPNOG architecture

-Builder: Prime Hut LLC

-Cabinetry: Redtail Woodworks


Project credits for 49 Cameo Way:

-Listing provided courtesy of Marsha Williams, Alain Pinel Realtors

-Staging: Jeffrey Senkir of SENKIR Design