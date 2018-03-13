Harmonizing With Nature, These Eco-Huts Offer Respite in the Heart of France

The site contains an existing lake whose shoreline was modified into a landscape of dunes, forming bays for the individual huts to sit in a manner that creates harmony between structure and landscape. Each hut is a point in the landscape that allows nature to continue at its surround.

Designed by French studio Patrick Arotcharen Architecte, the ecologically-minded, golf-and-surf hotel is committed to sustainable development. Built with local timber and as many additional locally-sourced materials as possible, the series of structures hovers over the lake on stilts, minimizing the physical impact on the local ecosystem while bringing guests close to nature.