Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look

According to YLighting, "Key drivers in the growth of the energy efficient lamping market include consumers’ preference to be more eco-conscious, improvements in LED and fluorescent technology, and the upcoming phase-out of incandescent lighting in the U.S. market through the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007."

The newest LEDs are brighter and warmer than earlier LED generations and are still drastically more energy efficient, durable and longer-lived than traditional incandescent lamps.

In the LED category, I particularly like the Vibia Slim 7 Light Pendant, pictured above, as well as the Foscarini Binic, pictured below.

And here are the flourescents I favor: