Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look
View Photos

Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look

Add to
Like
Share
By Jaime Gillin
YLighting recently alerted us to the new energy-efficient lighting designs they're carrying online. The market for energy-efficient lights is currently booming (and is estimated to grow 35% per year through 2012), so with their slate of new Light Emitting Diode (LED) and fluorescent lamps, they're onto something.

According to YLighting, "Key drivers in the growth of the energy efficient lamping market include consumers’ preference to be more eco-conscious, improvements in LED and fluorescent technology, and the upcoming phase-out of incandescent lighting in the U.S. market through the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007."

Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 1 of 7 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The newest LEDs are brighter and warmer than earlier LED generations and are still drastically more energy efficient, durable and longer-lived than traditional incandescent lamps.

Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 2 of 7 -

In the LED category, I particularly like the Vibia Slim 7 Light Pendant, pictured above, as well as the Foscarini Binic, pictured below.

And here are the flourescents I favor:

Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 3 of 7 -
Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 4 of 7 -
Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 5 of 7 -
Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 6 of 7 -
Eco-Friendly Lighting's New Look - Photo 7 of 7 -

If you see something you like but aren't quite sure how to proceed, you can check out YLighting's online resource guide. Current information includes Energy Efficient Lighting Comparison Guides, LED Basics, and LED Buying Guide and Fluorescent Basics, and it'll be updated monthly...