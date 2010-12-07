Eco-Friendly Holiday Cards

The emailed notes are customized to the receiver and mimic the experience of receiving a paper card: first you see an envelope in your inbox, with your name in 'calligraphy.' When you click on it, it opens and a card slips out. The cards do a surprisingly good job of approximating the texture of paper, and some even appear 'letterpressed.' They cost about 20 cents each to send, and if it's an invitation, you can track RSVPs online.





Is this the future of stationery? If so, I'm torn: I love paper goods—I am a big fan of notecards and stationery—but then there are the hard facts about what Paperless Post calls "traditional tree-based communication": In 2009, Americans mailed more than 1.5 billion printed holiday greeting cards. One and a half million trees were cut down to make this possible. Perhaps it's time to embrace the next generation of high-tech holiday cards.



Here are some more of the site's current holiday-themed designs: