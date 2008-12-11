View Photos
Eat Me, I'm Green
By David A. Greene –
Michelle Kaufman, the Martha Stewart of sustainable architecture, has unveiled her annual gingerbread version of one of her eco-homes, and this year it's an edible version of the new mkSolaire.
The charmingly sloppy confection is the opposite of Kauffman's clean, green architecture; it looks like a modernist—and delicious—parking garage. As usual, one can't tell if Kauffman is being serious when she declares of the two-story tower of sugary goodness with Hershey-bar solar panels, "aside from being a fun and delicious holiday activity, this project is an excellent way to teach kids about the ideas of sustainability and green living." And good dental hygiene.
