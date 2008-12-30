East Harlem Green

The building is affordable, a mixed-income residential rental development that will offer 185 market rate middle-income and low-income apartments. it will be the first of its kind in the area. The site hugs the foot of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and is part of a massive re-zoning plan for 125th Street from Hudson to East River that will sprinkle the east-west axis with cultural, retail, entertainment, and affordable housing for Harlem residents.



Architects Pei Cobb Freed & Partners and MHG Architects have developed a program that includes units that range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. There will be underground parking, a gym, accessible green roofs, a media/children's playroom, bike storage, and 8,000 square feet of retail.



